Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Daily Mail and General Trust (OTCMKTS:DMTGF)

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust (OTCMKTS:DMTGF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS DMTGF opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01. Daily Mail and General Trust has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $13.75.

Daily Mail and General Trust Company Profile

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

