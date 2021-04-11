Bath Savings Trust Co Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 176,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 957.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 64,146 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $1,023,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,315,000 after buying an additional 35,274 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 38,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $70.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.83. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $42.80 and a twelve month high of $70.95.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

