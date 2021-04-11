Bath Savings Trust Co Has $722,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 117.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $125.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.34. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $119.95 and a 12 month high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

