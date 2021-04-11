Bath Savings Trust Co Lowers Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $230.75 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $237.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $125.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.15.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

