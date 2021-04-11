Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.08 Million

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a total market cap of $31.37 million and $1.08 million worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00002304 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00056447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00020632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00083769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.29 or 0.00619674 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00042137 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00033103 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Coin Profile

Benchmark Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 92,833,618 coins and its circulating supply is 22,781,465 coins. The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com. Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance. Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

