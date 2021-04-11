Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $79.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.03 and its 200-day moving average is $73.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $92.85.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,165,772 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $915,109,000 after acquiring an additional 371,849 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,141,974 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $236,339,000 after acquiring an additional 201,765 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 905,780 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,133,000 after acquiring an additional 159,192 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 763,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,435,000 after acquiring an additional 96,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 487,284 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,653,000 after acquiring an additional 129,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

