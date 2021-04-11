Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Shares of BERY stock opened at $62.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $63.24.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at $960,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $4,023,000 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 39.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 481.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 48,114 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,422,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,957,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.