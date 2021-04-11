Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49. Big Lots posted earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $6.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $7.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BIG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $326,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $390,813.00. Insiders sold a total of 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,856,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,435,000 after purchasing an additional 119,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,879,000 after purchasing an additional 102,724 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,238,000 after purchasing an additional 42,190 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 373,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,046,000 after purchasing an additional 96,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,873,000 after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $67.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.37 and its 200 day moving average is $54.08. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $72.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

