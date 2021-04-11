Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.78.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Sunday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Big Lots alerts:

In related news, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $652,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $390,813.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIG stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,783. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $17.77 and a fifty-two week high of $72.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.