Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BILL. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.06.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $156.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.47 and its 200 day moving average is $132.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.37. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $37.91 and a twelve month high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total value of $1,283,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,164,584.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total value of $2,907,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,343 shares in the company, valued at $4,307,915.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,495 shares of company stock worth $26,909,941 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com during the third quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

