Binance USD One Day Volume Reaches $4.73 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Binance USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC on popular exchanges. Binance USD has a market cap of $5.02 billion and approximately $4.73 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00056521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00020891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00083693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.54 or 0.00619172 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00041851 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00032968 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Binance USD

BUSD is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 5,019,780,998 coins. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos.

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.