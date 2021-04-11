Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Holdings Decreased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA cut its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Biogen were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.55.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $268.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

