BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) vs. ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Head to Head Review

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ADC Therapeutics and BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADC Therapeutics $2.34 million 706.29 -$116.48 million ($2.36) -10.17 BioMarin Pharmaceutical $1.70 billion 8.22 -$23.85 million $0.07 1,101.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than ADC Therapeutics. ADC Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioMarin Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ADC Therapeutics and BioMarin Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADC Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 BioMarin Pharmaceutical 0 8 11 0 2.58

ADC Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $47.50, suggesting a potential upside of 98.00%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus target price of $117.50, suggesting a potential upside of 52.46%. Given ADC Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ADC Therapeutics is more favorable than BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Profitability

This table compares ADC Therapeutics and BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADC Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A BioMarin Pharmaceutical 45.74% 4.34% 2.84%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.9% of ADC Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical beats ADC Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors. The company also develops clinical-stage product candidates, such as ADCT-601 and ADCT-602, as well as preclinical product candidates, including ADCT-701 and ADCT-901. ADC Therapeutics SA has a collaboration and license agreement with Genmab A/S. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Epalinges, Switzerland.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease. The company's commercial products also comprise Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; Palynziq, a PEGylated recombinant phenylalanine ammonia lyase enzyme for adult patients with PKU; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis IV Type A, a lysosomal storage disorder. In addition, it develops valoctocogene roxaparvovec, an adeno associated virus vector, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hemophilia A; vosoritide that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia, a form of disproportionate short stature in humans; BMN 307, an AAV5 mediated gene therapy, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to normalize blood Phe concentration levels in patients with PKU; BMN 331 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; BMN 255 for the treatment of chronic renal disease; and BMN 351 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Sarepta Therapeutics, Asubio Pharma Co., Ltd., and DiNAQOR AG. The company serves specialty pharmacies; and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies, as well as distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

