BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Up 3.8%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $119.30 and last traded at $118.80. 41,187 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,893,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on BioNTech from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.05. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.07 and a beta of -1.74.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 6,163.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,499,000 after acquiring an additional 657,872 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,628,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,291,000 after acquiring an additional 502,599 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,574,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,379,000 after acquiring an additional 377,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 211.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,204,000 after acquiring an additional 209,835 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 720.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 210,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,164,000 after acquiring an additional 184,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

