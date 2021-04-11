Bitcoin Cash Hits Market Cap of $12.88 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 11th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $688.64 or 0.01151957 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion and $4.13 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,779.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.43 or 0.00460734 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00069535 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002195 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000835 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,705,400 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

