Bitcoin Incognito Price Up 17.3% This Week (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 36.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $111,235.55 and approximately $99.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 72.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.