Bluzelle (BLZ) Price Tops $0.51 on Major Exchanges

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One Bluzelle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000850 BTC on popular exchanges. Bluzelle has a market capitalization of $145.95 million and $24.26 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bluzelle alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00055377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00020345 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00087785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.60 or 0.00611779 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00043235 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00034931 BTC.

Bluzelle Profile

BLZ is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,819,773 coins. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bluzelle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bluzelle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.