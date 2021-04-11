Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Bank of America raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,237.87.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,450.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,337.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,067.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,303.25 and a 12-month high of $2,469.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $100.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.80, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $23.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

