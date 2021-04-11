BORA Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges (BORA)

BORA (CURRENCY:BORA) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. BORA has a market capitalization of $244.37 million and $25,158.00 worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BORA coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BORA has traded 31.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00056447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00020632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00083769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.29 or 0.00619674 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00042137 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00033103 BTC.

BORA Profile

BORA is a coin. Its launch date was July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 853,244,247 coins. BORA’s official website is boraecosystem.com. The official message board for BORA is medium.com/boraecosystem. The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BORA ISLAND is a decentralized entertainment platform focused on distributing digital contents and providing incentives to the participants.BORA is an ERC20 token that serves as the ecosystem's currency. “

BORA Coin Trading

