BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) is Kopion Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 46,449 shares during the period. BorgWarner accounts for about 9.9% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of BorgWarner worth $13,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 458,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,748,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 255,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,579,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 115,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 84,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,206,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,630,000 after purchasing an additional 103,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $151,681.14. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BWA opened at $46.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.23. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $50.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BWA. Barclays boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.