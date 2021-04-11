BorgWarner Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for BorgWarner in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BWA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

BWA stock opened at $46.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.23. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $151,681.14. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

