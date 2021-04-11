Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $421,000 Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,903 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,135 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BK. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.6% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 38,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 16.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $31.24 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

