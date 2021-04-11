Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 184,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE opened at $13.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.44. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GE. DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

