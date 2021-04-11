Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 750 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,873 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BHP. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $3,120,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 34,803 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Get BHP Group alerts:

NYSE:BHP opened at $70.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $81.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $2.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BHP shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.