BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by SVB Leerink in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BBIO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $54.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.27. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian C. Stephenson purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 3,450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $208,621,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,517,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,464,000 after purchasing an additional 397,407 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,783,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,827,000 after purchasing an additional 92,074 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,313,000 after purchasing an additional 51,111 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,073,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,370,000 after purchasing an additional 459,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

