Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 633.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at $197,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $46.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $48.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.07.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

