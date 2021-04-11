BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $21.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BSIG. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Shares of NYSE:BSIG opened at $22.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.11.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.26%.

In other news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $54,678.39. Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

