British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BATS. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price objective on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,570.67 ($46.65).

LON BATS opened at GBX 2,786 ($36.40) on Friday. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,308.50 ($43.23). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,674.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,706.18. The firm has a market cap of £63.93 billion and a PE ratio of 9.99.

In other news, insider Jack Bowles sold 5,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,776 ($36.27), for a total transaction of £157,482.48 ($205,751.87). Also, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 7,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,786 ($36.40), for a total value of £204,882.44 ($267,680.22). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 10,617 shares of company stock valued at $30,043,557.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

