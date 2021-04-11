British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BTLCY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of British Land from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut British Land from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut British Land from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of British Land stock opened at $7.05 on Thursday. British Land has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $7.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

