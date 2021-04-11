Brokerages Anticipate Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) to Announce -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.31). Altisource Portfolio Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 305.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.27 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $57.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.47 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 808.90% and a negative net margin of 82.03%.

ASPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 742,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.94. 53,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,005. The company has a market cap of $141.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.35. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $16.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, including vendor management, marketplace transaction management, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

