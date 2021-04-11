Brokerages Anticipate Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $414.52 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will announce sales of $414.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $421.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $410.00 million. Crocs posted sales of $281.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.70.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,116 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,767.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $905,625.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,225.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,916 shares of company stock valued at $7,459,015 in the last 90 days. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. FMR LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the third quarter worth $115,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 293.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 124,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 93,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.49. 521,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. Crocs has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $86.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.92.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

