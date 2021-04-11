Brokerages Anticipate Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will post sales of $1.50 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.51 billion. Hanesbrands reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year sales of $6.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $7.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.85.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $635,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $576,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,130 shares of company stock worth $2,886,204. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 21.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 9.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,852,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,925,000 after purchasing an additional 251,088 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 147.0% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 137,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 81,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HBI traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $20.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,877,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,179,736. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

