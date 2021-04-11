Brokerages Anticipate Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings. Monopar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.12). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.51). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Monopar Therapeutics.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02.

MNPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:MNPR opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.50 million and a PE ratio of -8.77. Monopar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $17.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19.

In other news, major shareholder Tactic Pharma Llc sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 48.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) by 99.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Monopar Therapeutics were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase III for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating advanced solid cancers.

