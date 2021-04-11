Brokerages Anticipate Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.23). Stitch Fix reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

SFIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.18.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $3,316,318.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,222.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $215,867.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,957,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 331,869 shares of company stock worth $20,693,730. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,211,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,030,000 after acquiring an additional 215,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,537,000 after acquiring an additional 417,689 shares in the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at $240,563,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,107,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,493,000 after acquiring an additional 300,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at $119,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

SFIX stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,385,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.16 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.02 and a 200 day moving average of $54.87. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

