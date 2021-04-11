Brokerages Anticipate Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $200,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) to report $200,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. Vascular Biogenics posted sales of $370,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year sales of $700,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $800,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.90 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $7.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 2,692.41% and a negative return on equity of 61.77%.

VBLT has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vascular Biogenics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VBLT. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 184.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 35,766 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $83.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

