Brokerages Anticipate Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to Announce -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.91). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZYNE shares. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Shares of ZYNE remained flat at $$4.28 during trading hours on Tuesday. 821,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,191,297. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.12. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $176.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYNE. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,814,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 923,303 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 610,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 257,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 674.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 125,400 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 129,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 64,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 72,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 40,617 shares during the period. 25.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

