Brokerages Anticipate Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to Announce -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.91). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZYNE shares. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Shares of ZYNE remained flat at $$4.28 during trading hours on Tuesday. 821,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,191,297. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.12. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $176.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYNE. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,814,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 923,303 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 610,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 257,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 674.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 125,400 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 129,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 64,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 72,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 40,617 shares during the period. 25.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.