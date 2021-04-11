Brokerages Expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.15 Billion

Brokerages expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will announce sales of $6.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nineteen analysts have provided estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.43 billion and the highest is $6.61 billion. D.R. Horton reported sales of $4.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year sales of $26.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.19 billion to $27.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $29.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.49 billion to $32.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.95.

DHI opened at $93.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.00. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $421,038. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,876. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,742,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 816,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,300,000 after buying an additional 375,846 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,907,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,433,000 after buying an additional 275,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 763,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,639,000 after buying an additional 272,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

