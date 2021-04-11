Brokerages Expect Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Will Post Earnings of $2.37 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hibbett Sports’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.52. Hibbett Sports reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 664.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will report full year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hibbett Sports.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.42 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $72.71 on Thursday. Hibbett Sports has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $78.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.81.

In other news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $290,553.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,071.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony F. Crudele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Insiders have sold 58,074 shares of company stock valued at $3,826,399 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,393,000 after purchasing an additional 122,740 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 8,367.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 880,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,638,000 after purchasing an additional 869,609 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $842,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

