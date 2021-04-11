Brokerages Expect Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Brokerages expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) will announce $2.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.21 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries reported sales of $2.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full year sales of $9.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $9.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.66 billion to $9.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share.

HII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.09.

NYSE:HII traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $206.87. 233,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,052. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.04 and its 200-day moving average is $168.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $209.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In related news, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $83,873.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,789,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,865.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085 in the last three months. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.9% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 115,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,776,000 after buying an additional 12,310 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,987,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

