Brokerages Expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $923.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to announce sales of $923.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $832.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. International Game Technology reported sales of $940.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year sales of $3.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow International Game Technology.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.02 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

NYSE IGT traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $16.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,946. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.34. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in International Game Technology by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,340 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,173,000 after buying an additional 384,233 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,776,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after buying an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,643,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,844,000 after acquiring an additional 389,709 shares during the period.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Read More: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Game Technology (IGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.