Brokerages Expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to Announce $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.86. Jack Henry & Associates posted earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.63.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $155.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.73 and a 200-day moving average of $156.00. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $200.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,269,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,607,000 after purchasing an additional 120,130 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,021,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,478,000 after purchasing an additional 232,816 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 569,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,318,000 after purchasing an additional 31,953 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 437,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,817,000 after purchasing an additional 39,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 416,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,540,000 after acquiring an additional 26,790 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

