Brokerages Expect Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. Rayonier Advanced Materials posted earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 207.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.35) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of RYAM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 190,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,603. The company has a market cap of $613.58 million, a PE ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 3.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 110,145 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 295,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 42,145 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 278,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

