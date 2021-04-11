Brokerages Expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) to post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resonant’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.10). Resonant posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a negative net margin of 967.16%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RESN shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Resonant in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Resonant in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Resonant in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Resonant in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Resonant by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

RESN stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.92. 945,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,264,886. The company has a market capitalization of $235.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.84. Resonant has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $8.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.78.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

