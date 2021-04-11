Brokerages Set Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Target Price at $108.75

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.63.

AEIS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $118.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $46.98 and a 12-month high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $370.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,694,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $552,174,000 after acquiring an additional 184,443 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth $46,718,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 377,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,600,000 after acquiring an additional 201,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 365,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

