Brokerages Set HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Price Target at €54.00

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €54.00 ($63.53).

HLE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

HLE stock traded down €0.22 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €46.81 ($55.07). 149,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €28.90 ($34.00) and a 1-year high of €55.85 ($65.71). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €49.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is €48.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.87.

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

