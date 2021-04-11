Brokerages Set Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Target Price at $29.80

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HCCI shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

HCCI stock opened at $28.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $680.18 million, a PE ratio of 140.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $132.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,087.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 160,150 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 78,450 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

