Brokerages Set Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target at $49.83

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.83.

ICPT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,445. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.62. The firm has a market cap of $731.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.85. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $95.98.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $83.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.10 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 147,000 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,129,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,246.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 85.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 371,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 56,485 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 203.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 25,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 13,730.0% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 13,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.