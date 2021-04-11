Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) is Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s 4th Largest Position

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for approximately 4.7% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $13,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $565,086,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891,999 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 572.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,300,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,037 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 4,182,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,748,000 after acquiring an additional 928,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,325,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,057,000 after buying an additional 908,186 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $45.88. The firm has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,241.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

