Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Receives $56.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BIP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of BIP stock opened at $54.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.51. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $55.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 2,771.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,372,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,314,000 after buying an additional 979,357 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,462,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,191,000 after acquiring an additional 392,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,824,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,925,000 after acquiring an additional 57,043 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,714,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,838,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,293,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,984,000 after acquiring an additional 82,062 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.