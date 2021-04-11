BTIG Research Increases The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target to $77.00

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lovesac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.88.

The Lovesac stock opened at $71.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -551.92, a P/E/G ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The Lovesac has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $72.33.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $5,646,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $12,471,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 513,198 shares of company stock valued at $27,733,275. Insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 13.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Lovesac by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,641 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Lovesac by 56.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Lovesac by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Lovesac by 1,492.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after buying an additional 198,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

